NRA collects more non-oil revenues

The National Revenue Authority has announced that it collected $5 million and another 1.5 billion pounds in the month of July alone.

This brings to $41 million and over 8 billion pounds the total collection from the non-oil revenue in the last seven months.

All this money has been wired into the single treasury account.

Olympio Attipoe is the commissioner-general of the National Revenue Authority.

He made the announcement at a press briefing in Juba yesterday…

“The total collection in USD is 41,953,187 and the pounds is 8, 899,275,065. Those are the accumulative figures for the seven months,” Dr. Attipoe told reporters on Wednesday.

The single treasury account was operationalized in January this year.

Established in 2018, the NRA is mandated to assess, collect, administrate and enforce laws relating to taxation and revenues.

The establishment is one of the measures to reduce dependency on oil revenues, strengthen non-oil revenue sector and strengthen expenditure control required to achieve short-term fiscal austerity objectives.