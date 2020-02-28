28th February 2020
NRA introduces anti-forgery tax form

The new form

The National Revenue Authority has introduced a new tax financial form to replace Form 15 in order to combat fraud in the revenue collections.

Over the years, some members of the public have been complaining about the issuance of receipts without official stamps by people who claims to be working for the revenue authority.

The new financial forms will be used by various institutions dealing in collecting revenues for the government.

“The previous form we were using was subject to forgery. Anybody could forge it,” said Albino Chol Thiik, acting commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue.

Introduced on Thursday by NRA, it includes new Form No.15, Tax Clearance Certificate, Clearing Agent License and Tax Registration Certificate.

These new documents bear the logo of the National Revenues Authority on the top and is detectable by the machine to determine its validity.

For his part, the Acting Commissioner of the National Revenue Authority, Erjok Bullen, said the new form discourages forgery.

“When held up against light, the logo of NRA will appear. And it means this is an original document. But if the logo does not appear, that means the form is a forged one,” Bullen described the form.

Some of the institutions that will use the new forms include, the Ministry of Information, Ministry of Interior, the National revenues Authority among others.

