NRA launches electronic tax collection system

The South Sudan National Revenue Authority on Wednesday launched the electronic registration system for paying taxes.

This is in line with the South Sudan Taxation Act, 2009.

The NRA says tax payers can use the e-TAX platform from July 1, 2021.

In July 2020, President Salva Kiir admitted that non-oil revenues were not being fully remitted into the single block account of the National Revenue Authority.

He maintained that when collected and well managed, the non-oil revenue should be able to meet the government’s expenditure.

The commissioner of Domestic Tax Revenue Division now says the electronic system will reduce corruption or make it difficult to divert public funds.

“By closing the window of leaking, we are also improving more and collect more in terms of tax collection,” Albino Chol Thiik told the media in Juba on Wednesday.

Taxpayers in South Sudan can access the electronic portal for tax payment and tax clearance certificate on: www.etax.nra.gov.ss

