NRA to have new recruitment strategy

The commissioner general of the National Revenue Authority has urged his custom officers who may not qualify to work with the commission in the nearby future not to despair.

Last year, the commissioner-general threatened that the authority would advertise the already existing positions and recruit new customs officers according to their academic qualifications.

Dr. Olympio Attipoe further mentioned that even a captain in the police with good academic qualifications could get a higher position than that of his senior in the police service.

Speaking during the launch of the Harmonized System Training in Nimule on Monday, Attipoe revealed that the commission will not be able to accommodate all its current customs employees.

“If we are going to dismiss you, then why don’t we invest money in you and train you. Those are the rumors you are hearing. The truth of the matter is that nobody is going to be dismissed or is going to lose his/her job but definitely is not all of you who are going to be part of revenue authority in future.”

He further said that whoever will not be retained will be redeployed to a different department depending with their qualifications.