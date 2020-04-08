NS arrests 33 armed gangsters in Juba

The National Security Service says it has arrested and handed over to police over 30 alleged criminals for committing various crimes, including killings in Juba.

The 33 suspects, comprising South Sudanese, a Ugandan and a Rwandan national – are alleged to have also played a role in forex bureau and bank robberies in the capital.

The men, who used a range of weapons, including PKM, AK-47, and pistols, were caught recently following investigations.

The Director of Public Relations at the Internal Security Bureau-David John told reporters in Juba yesterday that the gang has been robbing residents at gunpoint – making away with valuables such as cash and electronics.

“These criminals are armed with PKM machines, the LG2 with seven rockets, AK47 refiles, Thuraya phones plus land cruiser pickups and two ammunition boxes of AK47,” John disclosed.

“The criminals are responsible for robbing and killing of our people during daytime and night. You all witnessed the criminal changed their tactics into the daytime.”

He said the group recently looted Alpha bank, Trinity Petrol station, the home of NS General Akol Ayii, and forex bureaus in Juba.

They are also said to have looted a teak company, a Chinese company in Jebel Market, and Sawa Express forex bureau in Munuki.

For his part, Police Spokesperson Brigadier General Daniel Justin stated that the criminal gang looted $170,000 dollars from Alpha Bank, 7 million pounds from Trinity Energy, and two vehicles from the NS general’s home.

Sawa Express forex Bureau in Juba’s Suk Libya was raided in February where two people were shot dead during the robbery.

“The same group was involved in the Konyokonyo market looting. They were involved in many land cruisers car theft and some of them have been smuggling out to Wau and some are in Abyei,” the police spokesman added.

Police say the leader of the criminals is among those captured.