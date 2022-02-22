NS detains 8 journalists & activist for nearly 4 hours in Juba

At least 8 journalists and an activist were briefly detained by the National Security Service while covering a press conference at Parliament this afternoon.

The reporters were from different media houses in the capital including an Eye Radio journalist.

The journalists went on an invite signed by about 19 legislators to lament on challenges facing the MPs in Juba.

Other issues in the agenda include, slow implementation of the peace agreement.

But the security personnel who were inside the premises reportedly intruded and ordered the MPs to call off the presser.

They also confiscated all the media gadgets and took the journalists to the office of the Internal Security Bureau within the August House.

According to Eye Radio journalist who was at the scene, they were later transferred to the National Security office of political Bureau along Bilpam road.

The reporters spent nearly four hours before they were later released after an intervention by the President of the Union of Journalists in South Sudan.

Patrick Oyet says the security accused the journalists of entering the parliamentary building without taking permission to cover the press conference.

They also claim that, the presser was illegal and not approved by the higher authority of the August House.

“For us as journalist whenever we are called for any press conference or event we go because our work is basically to cover news,” Oyet confirmed the release of the reporters to Eye Radio.

“I started pleading that one of ladies is supposed to travel outside the country and she is going to miss her flight, and after few minutes indeed the journalists were released. The journalists did not make mistakes.”

Meanwhile an activist who was among those detained, described the arrest as a violation of freedom of expression.

Ter Manyang, the Executive Director for the Center of Peace and Advocacy spoke shortly after their released.

“When the journalists came in plus me, 8 journalist were stopped by the national security and we stay like for one hour in the parliament then we went to Bilpam road for more questions,”

“For me, this is really concern in the country and also we have the constitution that allowed the freedom of express and shirking space in the country is too much as we concerned.

“The journalists were just doing their work because without journalist in this country I don’t think the citizens can get the information.”

According to the Media Authority Act of 2018 accredited Journalists, shall have the right to attend briefings, press conference, press releases by the government or public sector organizations and others events organized for the press, and inclusion in official visits by the state and government officials.

