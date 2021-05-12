NSS officer sentenced to five years in prison ‘for abuse of power’

A National Security Service officer has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for violating the service act.

Private Cirillo Kamilio Cirillo was found guilty of negligently causing bodily injuries and abuse of power.

The National Security Tribunal also charged him with negligence while on duty.

It, however, did not explain the body of crime committed by Cirillo.

The exact crime was also not mentioned.

According to the Internal Security Bureau spokesperson, Cirillo has been stripped of his rank and removed from the national security service active list.

“[Secondly] he is deprived of being paid dues post-retirement pension of services or after services gratuity – if any,” David John Kumuri read the verdict on the state television, SSBC, Tuesday.

Mr. Cirillo was sentenced in accordance with section 238 of the Penal Code Act 2008 and 62 of the National Security Act 2014.

His 5-year prison term takes effect from the day of his arrest in November 2018.

