3rd March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | National News | News   |   NSS sentences its own to death

NSS sentences its own to death

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

National Security Headquarters at Jebel, Juba | Credit | Uknown

The National Security Court in Juba has sentenced its officer to death for murder.

2nd Lieutenant Ariik Chol Akon was found guilty of murdering his boss 2nd Lt. Thomas Wado Macuei recently.

Akon premeditatedly shot dead Wado at a military parade in Terekeka in 2019.

The court sentenced Ariik to death for his actions.

“The accused in this case is a member of the service who victimized his commander by shooting him and killing him,” said David John Komuri, public relations officer at the National Security Service.

Over the years, members of the national security are said to be behind killings, night robberies, carjacking, and various human rights abuses across the country.

Komuri warned that the verdict is a wakeup call for the organized forces to desist from misconduct.

“We want to assure the members of the service and general public that any violation, indiscipline and the criminal act committed by a member of the service will be prosecuted,” he stated.

In December 2019, the South Sudan National Security launched a tribunal for holding accountable its members involved in criminal activities.

The five-judge tribunal has the jurisdiction to adjudicate over cases related to human rights violations and those in breach of the National Security Service Act.

The NSS Act stipulates that the powers and functions of the national security service to protect national interests – monitor, investigate and conduct a search of suspects and places related to crimes or offenses against the State.

Popular Stories
SSOA picks three ministries 1

SSOA picks three ministries

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020

MPs receive $25,000 each for ‘health insurance’ 2

MPs receive $25,000 each for ‘health insurance’

Published Friday, February 28, 2020

Andruga expresses concern about VIPs’ behavior at airport 3

Andruga expresses concern about VIPs’ behavior at airport

Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Igga begins work as a VP in R-TGoNU 4

Igga begins work as a VP in R-TGoNU

Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Unity government without a unified force is risky – analyst 5

Unity government without a unified force is risky – analyst

Published Sunday, March 1, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NSS sentences its own to death

Published 1 min ago

Thousands flee Pibor violence – MSF

Published 21 mins ago

Sudan frees 35 S. Sudanese war prisoners captured in Heglig

Published 17 hours ago

Egypt delivers humanitarian aid for flood-affected areas

Published 17 hours ago

State lawmaker decries unfair treatment by the national government

Published 18 hours ago

Advocate criticizes financial offer to MPs

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.