Number of flood victims in S. Sudan rises to 466,000

The number of people affected by the flash floods in the country has reportedly reached 466,000, UNOCHA has reported.



According to UNOCHA, areas along the White Nile and Lol rivers and Sudd marshlands have been the worst affected places since July.

In a statement issued today, OCHA says Jonglei, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile are the worst affected states.

It says, many of those affected have moved to higher grounds within their counties and need humanitarian assistance.

The UN stated that of the 34 counties affected, 18 are in dire need of humanitarian responses in the majority of the flood-affected counties.

It states that the vulnerable people urgently need humanitarian assistance – including food, water purification tablets, shelters, mosquito nets, fishing kits and basic health items among others.

IGAD weathermen recently announced that water levels will continue to rise in the coming months.

The Humanitarian Coordinator says it will allocate US$20 million from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund, and part of the allocation will support flood response efforts.

