4th January 2022
News | Peace | Politics

Nunu cancels parliamentary recess to continue work on legislation

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 mins ago

FILE PHOTO: Jema Nunu Kumba, the Speaker of the R-TNLA at the 5th governors' forum in Juba - credit | Office of the First Vice President | Nov. 26, 2021

Members of parliament have been barred from going for recess to their various constituencies across the country, as lawmakers work toward passing legislation that need urgent attention.

This was declared by the Speaker of the Revitalized National Legislature, Jemma Nunu Kumba.

Members of parliament were expected to go for a three-month break between December 2021 and March this year.

However, the retreat was called off by the President in a bid to allow for the discussion of bills that need urgent attention including the fiscal year budget for 2021/2022.

Other bills also included the security bill, and the political parties act bill among others that need the input of the specialized committees to be passed.

It is not clear when the MPs are scheduled for their recess.

“The house will not go for recess because of the urgent bills that need to be passed. One is the national budget which is overdue, it needs to be tabled and then other bills also related to the peace agreement. And because of the importance of these bills, the house will not go for recess,” Nunu told the House on Monday.

“For us to proceed also with these bills, we need the specialized committees to be in place because for the last few months, we have been operating on the basis of select committees but the budget needs the committees to be in place.”

A recess also formally known as a periodic adjournment is a break during the parliamentary session in which the two houses are dismissed from duties to allow MPs visit various constituencies they represent.

There are usually several recesses throughout a session and usually include Christmas, Easter and summer.

