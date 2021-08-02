2nd August 2021
Nunu, Deng take control of houses

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 7 hours ago

The current parliament building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

Jemma Nunu Kumba and Deng Deng Akon have taken control of the national parliament and Council of States, respectively.

The appointment of the two by their parties was confirmed this morning at Freedom Hall in Juba.

The SPLM appointed Hon Nunu as the speaker of the national parliament and the SPLM-IO appointed Hon Nathaniel Oyet as the first deputy speaker.

The SPLM-IO also appointed Hon Deng Deng Akon as the speaker of the Council of States.

He is deputized by SPLM’s Hon Mary Ayen Majok and Hon Bapiny Monytuil Wecjang was appointed by the Opposition Alliance as the Second Deputy Speaker of the Council of States.

In her maiden speech, Speaker Jemma Nunu pledged to unite the parliamentarians in executing their tasks.

“No one should hesitate to approach my office should you have any burning point which is useful for nurturing peace in our beloved country, or make the parliament do its work more efficiently,” she told the MPs on Monday.

For his part, the speaker of the Council of States, Hon Deng said: “With peace, deflectional and tribal politics have no place in our House. We must carryout our responsibilities as one people under one government.”

The reconstituted transitional parliament is made up of 550 members, while the Council of States is composed of 100 members.

This is based on the provisions of the revitalized peace deal that ordered the reconstitution and expansion of the legislature.

