Nunu, Zamoi among politicians fueling violence in Tombura – official

The governor of Western Equatoria has accused four prominent politicians from the state of perpetuating the violence that left at least eight civilians dead in Tombura County recently.

The four individuals include Jemma Nunu Kumba, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and SPLM acting Secretary-General, and Patrick Raphael Zamoi, the former governor of defunct Tombura state.

Others include Hon. Pascal Bandindi, an MP representing Tombura County at the Reconstituted TNLA and Hon. Salle Sayid Uku.

According to Governor Alfred Futuyo, the four politicians are responsible for the instigation of conflicts within the state.

He claims that he reached this conclusion after series of investigations conducted by the National Security Service, Military Intelligence, Criminal Investigations Department, and a committee formed to study the root causes of the violence in Tombura.

Futuyo added that he has testimonies as well as an alleged confession by five suspects arrested on charges of killing, rape, and destruction of villages.

“People cannot hide while killing others and accuse other people, this is not right. That is why I have come to see them here. I want to go with them up to the office of the President where I will ask them,” he told reporters in Juba on Wednesday.

Futuyo declined to reveal how the politicians fueled the conflit in the area. However, he mentioned to Eye Radio that Zamoi has formed a militia in the area.

“If not I will sue them because I have enough evidence. The report was compiled from the ground by the UN and various security organs.”

The accused are yet to respond to the allegations. There were series of attacks on four villages in Tombura County in June 2021.

They include Bazande, Mabenge, and Akpa villages -17 miles from Tombura town.

