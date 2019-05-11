Nurses in Yirol arrested for violent strike

21 nurses in Yirol civil hospital have been released by authorities after being held in detention for two days.

The nurses had assaulted foreign doctors following a 75% salary pay cut that that was imposed due to funding constraints.

On Thursday morning, the health workers of Yirol civil hospital went on strike without notifying the state government.

Health Pool Fund organization is working in the field of improving hospital management structures to improve the quality of health service delivery in South Sudan.

According to the deputy governor of Eastern Lakes State, Taban Abel the state authority tried to resolve the issue peacefully but in vain leading to the detention of the nurses.

Taban Abel told Eye Radio that the nurses’ strike turned violent.

He however said that all nurses have now been releases and will face justice in the court of law.

“The strike by the medical staff of Yirol hospital was because of salary pay cut which was reduced by the NGO that used to contribute to what is call the Health Pool Fund. So they had a budget deduction and they tried to harmonize the pay across the country and was resolved to serious deduction of their pay which was 75%. The medical staff decided to go on strike without even notifying us. We wanted to approach them by very peaceful means. Some of them decided to go violent attacking those who have decided not to go on strike.”

Abel said that the nurses will be arraigned in court.

Health Pool Fund has been working in the area for more than 3 years.