22nd September 2021
Nyachangkouth nominated for peacebuilding award

Nyachangkouth nominated for peacebuilding award

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Co-founder of the Mother Care Organization Nyachangkouth Tai is a peace activist, human rights defender | Credit | Courtesy

The United State Institute of Peace has nominated the co-founder of the Mother Care Organization for the inaugural Women Building Peace Award, 2021.

Nyachangkouth Tai is among nine women recognized globally for advancing the role of women in pursuit of peace in fragile or conflict-affected countries.

She is the winner of Focus Africa Award 2021.

Ms. Tai is a seasoned leader and peacebuilding master trainer who has been training with the United States Institute of Peace, or USIP, since 2017.

The award is organized by the U.S. Institute of Peace.

According to the institution, after careful review and consideration, a council of distinguished experts and leaders has selected the candidates.

Other candidates are from countries such as Kenya, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Cameroon among others.

The South Sudanese nominee is also a peace activist, human rights defender and Gender and Social Justice Manager at Assistance Mission for Africa.

Tai raises awareness on the cross-cutting nature of gender equality in social, economic, political, scientific, cultural and educational fields.

She seeks the participation and inclusion of women in decision-making processes and the protection of women from all forms of violence.

In 2018, she was the first female South Sudanese to win the Youth Leaders Fellowship Award at the USIP.

Last year, the U.S. Institute of Peace declared Rita Martin Lopidia of South Sudan the winner of the inaugural Women Building Peace Award.

