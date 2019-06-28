Nyandeng Garang submits report on SPLM PB reorganization

The SPLM Political Bureau reorganization committee has submitted its findings and recommendations to the party chairman, Salva Kiir.

Early this month Kiir appointed a five member committee to spearhead the review of its highest political organ.

The committee headed by Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior was expected to develop a criteria and details for the expansion of the bureau.

The move came days after a reunited SPLM Political Bureau met for the first time in Juba since 2013

The political organ is comprised of those who left the mainstream for SPLM-IO, and Former Detainees but were reunited under the Arusha Declaration for the reunification of the SPLM.

The committee included; Jemma Nunu Kumba, Taban Deng Gai, Paul Mayom Akech, and John Luk Jok.

Madam Rebecca told the SSBC at the State House, J1 on Thursday that their report is complete and has been submitted to Kiir.

“We inform our people and supporters that the task which was given to us has been completed, and we have presented it to our chairman,” she said.

Madam Rebecca did not however elaborate or give a summary on the content of the report.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the SPLM Secretary for Information, Peter Lam Both said the report is confidential and directed only to the party chairman.

“This report is confidential and it is the chairman of SPLM now to come out with his action, no one can pre-empt that action or what it would look like,” he said.

Mr. Lam said the report may likely provide guidance on what actions to be taken in regards to positions left vacant by members of the National Liberation Council -who may have died, or failed to return to the mother party after defecting.

The SPLM is expected to organize a National Liberation Council convention later this year.

It was at the convention in 2013, that the differences within the SPLM became public.

Senior party members headed by Dr. Riek Machar, and another group headed by Dr. James Wani Igga held rival press conferences at the SPLM House in Juba to castigate each other for all the wrongs that took place in the country.