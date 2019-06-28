28th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Nyandeng Garang submits report on SPLM PB reorganization

Nyandeng Garang submits report on SPLM PB reorganization

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior meeting President Salva Kiir at J1 in Juba in May, 2019. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit/facebook.com/PPUJ1/

The SPLM Political Bureau reorganization committee has submitted its findings and recommendations to the party chairman, Salva Kiir.

Early this month Kiir appointed a five member committee to spearhead the review of its highest political organ.

The committee headed by Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior was expected to develop a criteria and details for the expansion of the bureau.

The move came days after a reunited SPLM Political Bureau met for the first time in Juba since 2013

The political organ is comprised of those who left the mainstream for SPLM-IO, and Former Detainees but were reunited under the Arusha Declaration for the reunification of the SPLM.

The committee included; Jemma Nunu Kumba, Taban Deng Gai, Paul Mayom Akech, and John Luk Jok.

Read related story: https://eyeradio.org/kiir-appoints-rebecca-garang-to-spearhead-splm-political-bureau-expansion/

Madam Rebecca told the SSBC at the State House, J1 on Thursday that their report is complete and has been submitted to Kiir.

“We inform our people and supporters that the task which was given to us has been completed, and we have presented it to our chairman,” she said.

Madam Rebecca did not however elaborate or give a summary on the content of the report.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the SPLM Secretary for Information, Peter Lam Both said the report is confidential and directed only to the party chairman.

“This report is confidential and it is the chairman of SPLM now to come out with his action, no one can pre-empt that action or what it would look like,” he said.

Mr. Lam said the report may likely provide guidance on what actions to be taken in regards to positions left vacant by members of the National Liberation Council -who may have died, or failed to return to the mother party after defecting.

The SPLM is expected to organize a National Liberation Council convention later this year.

It was at the convention in 2013, that the differences within the SPLM became public.

Senior party members headed by Dr. Riek Machar, and another group headed by Dr. James Wani Igga held rival press conferences at the SPLM House in Juba to castigate each other for all the wrongs that took place in the country.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Secondary schools 2018 /2019 results -Top 10 states, students 1

Secondary schools 2018 /2019 results -Top 10 states, students

Published Thursday, June 27, 2019

Overwhelming 77% pass 2018 Secondary Schools Exams 2

Overwhelming 77% pass 2018 Secondary Schools Exams

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019

1km road to cost $1.5 million on Juba – Barh el Ghazal region highway 3

1km road to cost $1.5 million on Juba – Barh el Ghazal region highway

Published Monday, June 24, 2019

Transformation of Garang Memorial University into “a world class” complex to begin 4

Transformation of Garang Memorial University into “a world class” complex to begin

Published Monday, June 24, 2019

No more unauthorized access to JIA runway -Aviation Authority 5

No more unauthorized access to JIA runway -Aviation Authority

Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nyandeng Garang submits report on SPLM PB reorganization

Published 1 min ago

Juba City Council operating without a plan, with ‘lazy’ workers -Deputy Mayor

Published 5 hours ago

Biar, Kerbino verdict moves to Court of Appeal

Published 15 hours ago

U.S ‘deeply concerned by the verdict’ on Biar, Kerbino

Published 15 hours ago

Public schools warned against charging fees

Published 16 hours ago

IDPs cut off from Wau after bridge collapsed

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.