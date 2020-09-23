OCHA allocates 1.3b Pounds to flood victims

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has allocated 1.3 billion South Sudanese pounds to support flood victims across South Sudan.

That is about $10 million. The agency just concluded rapid needs assessments in 34 counties affected by the flooding.

It reported that an estimated 625,000 people have been affected by flash floods in areas along the White Nile since July.

OCHA said nearly 90 percent of those affected are in Jonglei, Lakes and Upper Nile states.

The agency added that Ayod, Bor South and Duk counties in Jonglei; Awerial in Lakes, and Panyinjiar and Koch counties in Unity, have been identified as a high priority for a scale-up in operations, where physical access allows.

It warned that the number of displaced persons and water levels are expected to rise in the coming months, adding that the food crisis could worsen in the 34 counties already affected by the flooding.

According to UN OCHA, the 10 million dollars have been pulled from the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund.

It said they are also exploring a possible allocation from the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund to complement bilateral funding sources.

“Together, these would enable a three-pronged response to the floods: Immediate relief to flood-affected people, community-based support, enabling the humanitarian response,” it says in a situation update report.

The UN OCHA has maintained that the humanitarian crisis triggered by the legacy of civil war and chronic underdevelopment continues on a costly trajectory for the country’s people and their outlook on the future.

