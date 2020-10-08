8th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | National News | News   |   OCHA condemns attack on WFP river convoy

OCHA condemns attack on WFP river convoy

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Alain Noudéhou, UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan. PHOTO//UNMISS

The Humanitarian Coordinator is demanding unimpeded access and safe environment for aid workers following an unprovoked attack on a WFP river convoy in Upper Nile State.

On Monday, a boat-convoy carrying food for vulnerable people in Upper Nile State came under attack by unknown assailants.

During this attack, three of the cargo vessel staff suffered gunshot injuries and one person is missing and presumed killed.

The three cargo vessels, it added, had food items as well as 13 crew members on board. The food was being ferried to people displaced and affected by floods in the region.

The WFP Country Director, however, told the press yesterday that the missing humanitarian workers have been found.

Following the attack, the Humanitarian coordinator condemned the attack and called for an immediate end to repeated acts of violence.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, Alain Noudéhou said the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“I call upon the Government and all parties to protect humanitarians and people supporting the efforts to provide assistance to the millions of people who are in need,” said Mr. Noudéhou.

WFP also wants the government to boost security along the river to ensure the safety of the humanitarian workers.

“The World Food Program is urging the government of South Sudan to ram up the security along the river which is such important logistic root for so many people affected this year by the crisis,” said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs maintained that it is the government of South Sudan and all parties to protect humanitarians and people supporting the efforts to assist the millions of people who are in need.

“Humanitarians workers continue to work in difficult conditions to reach communities affected by the floods, but we need unimpeded access and be able to work in a safe environment,” Noudéhou concluded.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NRA gets new chief, a Tanzanian 1

NRA gets new chief, a Tanzanian

Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga 2

Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga

Published 19 hours ago

US firm to build oil refinery in Paloch 3

US firm to build oil refinery in Paloch

Published Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Armed men demand SSP 9 million ransom for kidnapped Gumbo traders 4

Armed men demand SSP 9 million ransom for kidnapped Gumbo traders

Published Thursday, October 1, 2020

Regional leaders to witness Sudanese peace deal in Juba 5

Regional leaders to witness Sudanese peace deal in Juba

Published Friday, October 2, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

OCHA condemns attack on WFP river convoy

Published 1 min ago

Yirol: 8 mourners wounded in grenade attacks

Published 19 hours ago

Kidnappers kill son of former Governor Clement Wani Konga

Published 19 hours ago

Gov’t suspends ‘questionable’ construction at Juba Stadium

Published 20 hours ago

WFP outraged by attack on its humanitarian boat-convoy

Published 22 hours ago

Parties used starvation as warfare method in S Sudan – UN report

Published Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.