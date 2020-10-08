OCHA condemns attack on WFP river convoy

The Humanitarian Coordinator is demanding unimpeded access and safe environment for aid workers following an unprovoked attack on a WFP river convoy in Upper Nile State.

On Monday, a boat-convoy carrying food for vulnerable people in Upper Nile State came under attack by unknown assailants.

During this attack, three of the cargo vessel staff suffered gunshot injuries and one person is missing and presumed killed.

The three cargo vessels, it added, had food items as well as 13 crew members on board. The food was being ferried to people displaced and affected by floods in the region.

The WFP Country Director, however, told the press yesterday that the missing humanitarian workers have been found.

Following the attack, the Humanitarian coordinator condemned the attack and called for an immediate end to repeated acts of violence.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, Alain Noudéhou said the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“I call upon the Government and all parties to protect humanitarians and people supporting the efforts to provide assistance to the millions of people who are in need,” said Mr. Noudéhou.

WFP also wants the government to boost security along the river to ensure the safety of the humanitarian workers.

“The World Food Program is urging the government of South Sudan to ram up the security along the river which is such important logistic root for so many people affected this year by the crisis,” said Matthew Hollingworth, WFP Country Director.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs maintained that it is the government of South Sudan and all parties to protect humanitarians and people supporting the efforts to assist the millions of people who are in need.

“Humanitarians workers continue to work in difficult conditions to reach communities affected by the floods, but we need unimpeded access and be able to work in a safe environment,” Noudéhou concluded.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter