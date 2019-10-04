Official concerned by cheap booze

The Secretary-General the Chamber of Commerce has called for the review of an order that prohibits importation of harmful alcoholic drinks.

Recently, Ugandan authorities banned consumption and sale of alcohol in sachets which the officials say were threatening public health.

The small plastic packets of spirits that sometimes contain up to 45% proof are favored by those on low incomes because they are cheap, costing as little as 45 pounds.

The drink manufacturers in Uganda are now required to package liquor in bottles of not less than 200ml.

Despite the ban in the neighboring country, such products continue to find their way into South Sudan markets.

“If there are drinks which are manufactured in other countries and they are not good for our health, then they are not welcome,” says Simon Akuei Deng.

He says import of such goods should be reviewed.

“We will also talk to the National Bureau of Standards to revise what is happening in the market.”

Established in 2012, the National Bureau of Standards is the mandatory body that is responsible for enforcement of standards in protection of public health, safety and environment.

However, observers say the government institution has done little so far, with some of its senior officials now living abroad.