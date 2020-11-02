Official warns of second wave of Covid-19

The ministry of health has warned of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic after an increase in positive cases in recent weeks.

So far, the public health laboratory has tested 42,831 people across the country since the virus was confirmed in the country in April.

Out of this, 2,926 tested positive, 2,673 of them have recovered from the disease and 59 have died.

However, the director of the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health says there is now an increase in positive cases.

Dr. Mathew Tut Moses told reporters on Sunday that in the last one week, 43 people tested positive for the virus.

“It seems the number of positive cases is increasing and that is an indication that the disease is still with us,” he said.

Last week, three people also succumbed to the disease, raising the cumulative death to 59.

“So, people don’t need to relax and think that COVID is over and feel complacent,” Dr. Tut added.

Recently, the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention warned the continent to brace for a second wave” of the coronavirus as cases surge in Europe and some African countries.

Despite early worries that the pandemic would devastate the continent, the African Union’s 55 member states have so far recorded around 1.7 million cases, representing just 3.9 percent of the global total, according to Africa CDC.

But over the past month, there has been a six percent average increase in weekly Covid-19 cases across the continent, and nine countries have test positivity rates higher than 10 percent.

