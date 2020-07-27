Oil prices affect Juba-Yei road construction

The construction of Juba-Yei Road is being delayed due to a fall in the global oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister of Roads and Bridges has said.

Juba-Yei Road is one of the infrastructure projects to be undertaken as part of the oil for development policy unveiled by the government last year.

Construction of Juba-Rumbek and Juba-Bor Roads commenced last year as part of the project.

But according to the Minister of Roads and Bridges, works on Juba-Yei Road will be delayed further due to limited resources.

“We have explored many avenues where we need to find a way of funding the project because Sanco has stated the difficulties they are facing to get loans,” Simon Mijok Majak told SSBC TV, “because of the sharp decline of oil prices in the world and the lenders are hesitant to give some funds to Sanco, coupled with Covid-19 pandemic.”

The Juba-Yei-Kaya Road is constructed by Sanco, an Egyptian Construction Company.

