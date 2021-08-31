31st August 2021
Oil production drops

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 51 seconds ago

Eng. Awow Daniel, undersecretary at the Ministry of Petroleum, speaks to Eye Radio in Juba on Monday, August 30, 2021 | Credit | Alhadi Hawari/Eye Radio

South Sudan is experiencing a 20 percent decrease in oil production, the undersecretary at the Ministry of Petroleum has told Eye Radio.

Awow Daniel Chuang disclosed that the decrease is from 165,000 barrels per day to 156,000 barrels per day.

This is also down from 180,000 barrels per day from 2019.

He attributed the decline in oil production to a lack of investment, the coronavirus pandemic, and the on-and-off strike by the national staff.

“It has reduced this year as a result of so many things, including the Covid-19 pandemic some logistical difficulties,” Awow stated.

“And, of course, a series of strikes that have happened in the oilfields also contributed to that.”

He mentioned that they are working to maintain the current production levels despite the challenges.

Awow added that the reduction in oil production has impacted much on the economy of South Sudan since it relies heavily on oil money.

Despite receiving billions of petrodollars over the years, the Kiir administration has nothing to show for the riches on the ground.

Observers attribute this to looting and the conflict, with hundreds of millions of dollars spent on weapons and others pocketed by senior officials, including the president himself.

This, they say, leaves the concerned institutions with nothing or little to pay the civil servants.

On Monday, President Salva Kiir urged the labor ministry to expedite payment of June and July salaried.



