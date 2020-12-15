15th December 2020
On person killed in Leer cattle-related fight

Author: Alhadi Hawari

File: A young man walks through the swamps in Leer, Unity state. Credit|Jason Patinkin/IRIN

One person has been killed and an unknown number have been wounded in cattle-related fighting in Unity State, the Executive Director of Leer County has said.

 John Kueth Choul said the incident happened Monday in Beliny Payam.

 About 20 heads of cattle were also raided.

“Yesterday, cattle raiders from Mayendit in an area called Paker and Maper went to the area called Olo in Beliny Payam, there the cattle raiders took cattle and killed a person, and one wounded,” Mr. Kueth told Eye Radio, Tuesday afternoon.

He reported that the situation is calm, but they are persuading the youth not to engage in further violence.

“We talked to our youth in order to resolve the problem,” he affirmed. .

A similar incident happened up north in Mayom of Unity state resulting in the death of 12 women in November 2020.

13 others sustained injuries during the cattle raid, while hundreds of women and a child were abducted and later released.

 Officials said the abduction sparked a reprisal attack leading to more killings.

The army spokesperson admitted that the recurrent tribal conflicts being witnessed in most parts of the country are an indication that many civilians are heavily armed, and they continue to pose a danger to themselves and security personnel.

General Lul Ruai said that the long-term solution to communal violence will require comprehensive disarmament.

Observers also argue that the retaliatory attacks recur because of lack of access to justice in the country.

