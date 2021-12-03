One dead as traders clash with criminals in Leer County

At least one person has been killed and several others displaced after criminals clash with cattle traders in Leer County, Unity State.
The state minister of information says the clashes started on Tuesday when armed youth from the neighboring Mayendit attacked cattle trade dealers from Leer.
Kon Makuei states that the dealers were taking their cattle to Gandor in Leer for auctioning when they fell into ambush.
He says the conflict then escalated, causing deaths, injuries and displacements.
“The case of Mayendit and Leer was triggered by criminals. Some youth from Mayendit took their cows for auction in Leer after they were given permission by the county authority to go and sell their cows,” said Kon.
“Thieves attempted to take some money from those who sold their cows, from there, they misunderstood themselves and clashed.
“One person was killed after that the people mobilized themselves and in the process, 9 houses were burnt to ashes. We have heard the clashes have begun and are still continuing in the morining.”
