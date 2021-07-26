26th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   One more Covid-19 death as health officials raise concerns over denial

One more Covid-19 death as health officials raise concerns over denial

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Hand washing has been highly recommended by WHO as one of the most effective measures to prevent coronavirus infection.

An official in the Ministry of Health has expressed concerns over the persistent denial of the existence of coronavirus by some members of the public.

Mary Obat, the Director of Health Education and Promotion in the Health Ministry says such belief should be discouraged.

She said over the weekend, there was an unreported case of Covid-19-related death in Juba.

Obat cited that a postmortem done on an unidentified pastor indicated he died of the coronavirus.

She said there is still a lot to be done in terms of awareness to the communities on the dangers of the disease.

“People, and even including pastors and people in our communities do not believe it is Covid-19 or that you need to go for a test or report,” Obat said.

“The last death over the weekend, the person who died I’m told is a pastor. He did not want to come for a test until he died.”

The latest death brings the death toll of Covid-19 in South Sudan to one hundred and eighteen.

According to the Ministry of Health, eleven more people tested positive for the virus yesterday.

Two of the confirmed cases are reportedly in critical condition receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Unit.

The news cases were among 404 samples tested across the country.

“So how many people have been infected, how many people have died in the communities? So there is still a lot to do,” Mary Obat added.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Health has advised members of the public to adhere to the health protocols.

These include hand washing, social distancing and wearing of face mask.

Currently on air

12:30:00 - 13:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice 1

Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice

Published Monday, July 19, 2021

SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting 2

SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting

Published Thursday, July 22, 2021

Police arrest 12 suspects in Thongpiny shooting that wounded 2 3

Police arrest 12 suspects in Thongpiny shooting that wounded 2

Published Monday, July 19, 2021

Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers 4

Makuei directs telecom operators to share cell towers

Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker 5

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Published Friday, July 23, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Insecurity, fragile political situation top UN’s election assessment report for S Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

One more Covid-19 death as health officials raise concerns over denial

Published 4 hours ago

Man accused of trying to kill Mali president dies in custody

Published 5 hours ago

Ethiopian region calls for citizen mobilisation

Published 17 hours ago

S.Sudan Olympic Committee to get new offices

Published 22 hours ago

Detained SSBC journalist set free

Published Saturday, July 24, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.