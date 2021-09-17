OPP resolves parliamentary seat wrangles

The Other Political Parties (OPP) has resolved to summit new list of its nominees to the transitional parliament.

This came after the coalition was rocked with wrangles for months since president Kiir appointed members of the august house in May.

The alliance noted that the initial list submitted for appointment was done unilaterally by the party leader – arguing that the appointees did not represent the six parties making up the OPP.

President Kiir later revoked the appointments.

OPP dismisses controversial Mayen

According to the agreement, OPP shall nominate 30 representatives.

However, they claimed Peter Mayen, who leads the OPP, selected all the 30 members without considering those from the other parties.

In a meeting held in Juba on Thursday, in the presence of President Salva Kiir and leaders of the six parties in the OPP, the coalition agreed to summit names of new nominees.

“All the candidates who are nominated for this seat in the assembly will be presented to the president for appointment,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei, who also attended the meeting.

Some of the OPP Mayen handpicked included Animu Risasi Afekuru, whose nationality was questioned by party members.

Though she holds South Sudanese nationality documents – ID and passport, some argue that she is a Uganda national, a claim her parents are yet to rubbish.

For his part Mayen confirmed they have reached a deal as OPP parties.

“It has been blessed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit. We call on the members of the OPP to accept the decision for the sake of peace and to enable the legislature to operate effectively, particularly on embarking on the implementation of the agreement,” he stated.

