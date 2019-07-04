Over 1,000 families displaced by flood water in Bieh state

Over 1,000 families have been displaced by flood water in six counties of Bieh State, the state minister of information has said.

Bieh is part of the greater Jonglei region that experiences flooding every rainy season, that often results in the destruction of homes and crops.

Speaking to Eye Radio via phone from the state capital, Waat, on Thursday, the state minister of information, Peter Nin said the majority of the displaced people are women and children.

“It rain almost for five hours yesterday and the area is full flooded, consider that the whole greater Wuror is over flooded. What we know so far base on the report yesterday, there one thousand something families were displaced,” he said.

He said some IDPs are reportedly sheltering on high grounds, in the open; while others have occupied schools.

“There is displacement because people moved from those places which are over flooded to very dry areas, places like a church and schools, these were the areas people gathered on.”

Peter Nin said the destruction is huge for the state to address it, and appealed to the national government and humanitarian organizations to assist the displaced people.

“The greater Wuror comprise if six counties, the first one is Pudiet and the second one if Weikol, the third one is Peiri , the fourth one is Motut and the fifth is Bol Choul and Pathai, and is very difficult for the state to tackle such a challenge.”