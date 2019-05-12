12th May 2019
Over 3 million USD Approved for treatment of SSPDF

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Part of 350 SSPDF soldiers from Tiger to form the VIP protection unit at Rajaf Police Training Center - April 26, 2019 @Eye Radio/Joakino Francis

The Council of Ministers on Friday approved over three million USD for the treatment of wounded South Sudan’s People Defense Forces.

In the regular council of ministers meeting number 10 – 2019 chaired by President Salva Kiir the minister of defense presented a report on 281 wounded soldiers who have been referred for treatment.

The names of the soldiers were initially presented at the ministry of finance but no initiative was taken.

The minister of Defense, Koul Manyang requested for the intervention of the council of ministers.

According to the minister of Information, Michael Makuei, the council of ministers approved 3,211,571 USD or 500,463,811 SSP for the treatment of the 281 wounded soldiers.

He told the press after the regular meeting that the amount was approved and that the minister of finance was directed to release the money.

“It was found that it’s very important that wounded heroes are treated because without being treated definitely we will be neglecting a very important part of our society, very important part of the army and as such it’s decided that this  wounded heroes to be given necessary attention and money is paid for their treatment. So the amount which was requested for the treatment of the 281 wounded heroes is the sum of 3, 211, 571 USD or in other words in South Sudanese Pound its 500,463,811 SSP, the amount was approved and the minister of finance was directed to release this amount.”

It is not yet clear what mechanism will be used to divide the money among the soldiers.

