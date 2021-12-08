Over 70 health facilities affected by floods across the country

More than seventy health facilities in five states have been affected by floods across the country, the Minister of Health has said.



Elizabeth Acuei made the announcement yesterday before the flow of parliament.

She stated that the most affected areas include Jonglei with over 25 health facilities completely destroyed, others had limited access, while some were submerged into flood water.

Other states are Unity, Lakes, Warrap and Upper Nile state, with 18 health facilities destroyed.

The minister noted that the current flood has hugely impacted the health sector as more than 800,000 people have been affected across the country limiting access to basic health services.

“Over 70 health facilities in five states have been affected (submerged, destroyed or cut-off) by the flooding. Jonglei State is the most affected with Ayod, Canal/Piji, Fangak, Bor South, Twic East, Akobo, Pibor the most affected,” Acuei told parliament on Tuesday.

“Twenty seven health facilities and 278,000 people affected. In Unity State, the affected areas are Leer, Mayendit, Panyijiar, Koch, Guit, Rubkona and Mayom. 18 health facilities have been relocated while 195,145 people are affected.”

Acuei says they have set up 24 mobile clinics across the country to mitigate the current crisis.

This includes, 10 in unity, 12 in Jonglei and 2 in Upper Nile state.

According to a report by UNOCHA, an estimated million people have so far been affected by the flash floods in 27 counties.

Jonglei and Unity states are the most affected – accounting for 58% of people affected.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal come second as states badly affected by floodwater.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter