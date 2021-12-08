8th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Over 70 health facilities affected by floods across the country

Over 70 health facilities affected by floods across the country

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 54 seconds ago

Elizabeth Acuei Yol, Minister of Health - courtesy

More than seventy health facilities in five states have been affected by floods across the country, the Minister of Health has said.

Elizabeth Acuei made the announcement yesterday before the flow of parliament.

She stated that the most affected areas include Jonglei with over 25 health facilities completely destroyed, others had limited access, while some were submerged into flood water.

Other states are Unity, Lakes, Warrap and Upper Nile state, with 18 health facilities destroyed.

The minister noted that the current flood has hugely impacted the health sector as more than 800,000 people have been affected across the country limiting access to basic health services.

“Over 70 health facilities in five states have been affected (submerged, destroyed or cut-off) by the flooding. Jonglei State is the most affected with Ayod, Canal/Piji, Fangak, Bor South, Twic East, Akobo, Pibor the most affected,” Acuei told parliament on Tuesday.

“Twenty seven health facilities and 278,000 people affected. In Unity State, the affected areas are Leer, Mayendit, Panyijiar, Koch, Guit, Rubkona and Mayom. 18 health facilities have been relocated while 195,145 people are affected.”

Acuei says they have set up 24 mobile clinics across the country to mitigate the current crisis.

This includes, 10 in unity, 12 in Jonglei and 2 in Upper Nile state.

According to a report by UNOCHA, an estimated million people have so far been affected by the flash floods in 27 counties.

Jonglei and Unity states are the most affected – accounting for 58% of people affected.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal come second as states badly affected by floodwater.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks 1

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau 2

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane 3

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant 4

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant

Published Friday, December 3, 2021

Komiru chiefs, elders decry land grabbing in northern part of Juba 5

Komiru chiefs, elders decry land grabbing in northern part of Juba

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Over 70 health facilities affected by floods across the country

Published 54 seconds ago

Flow of goods interrupted in Nimule as importers protest high taxes

Published 12 mins ago

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published 1 hour ago

Inmates, prison wardens in Malakal to benefit from new facility

Published 20 hours ago

UN condemns killing of an aid worker in Unity State violence

Published 21 hours ago

Kiir tasks minister Abucha to tackle illicit mining

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.