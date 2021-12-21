22nd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Over 800 civilians killed or injured between July and Sept in S Sudan violence – UN report

Over 800 civilians killed or injured between July and Sept in S Sudan violence – UN report

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 18 hours ago

A UN peacekeeper escorts women and children in the violence-rocked Tambura County, Western Equatoria State recently | Credit | Denis Louro/UNMISS

At least 801 civilians were killed, injured, abducted or subjected to conflict-related sexual violence between July and September this year, a quarterly report by the UN Human Rights Division has said.

The report shows a decrease in events of the similar manner compared to the same period last year where about 1,271 were killed, injured or victimized.

This was largely due to a decline in conflict in Jonglei and the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area, the statement obtained by Eye Radio today, indicated.

UNMISS says most of the violent incidents during this period amounting to 92 percent were concentrated geographically in just 54 of the country’s 510 payams most notably in the Equatorias and Warrap.

The Human Rights Division’s quarterly brief also documented a surge of violence in Tambura, Western Equatoria, between Azande and Balanda militias, allegedly affiliated with conventional parties to the conflict.

According to its preliminary findings, 240 have died, 46 abducted and 59 victims subjected to sexual violence and an estimated 80,000 people displaced.

It describes the increase in brutality in the Western Equatoria region as a serious and concerning development amidst an overall decline in such violence.

The violence against civilians by these perpetrators accounted for 44 percent of all victims documented across the country between July and September 2021 the report states.

It disclosed that other community-based militias and/or civil Defense groups were the second largest category responsible for harming civilians compared to government forces and organized armed groups and actors engaged in opportunistic violence.

The accounts show that most victims were men with 69 percent, followed by women at 17 percent and children 14 percent.

Almost 79 percent of male victims were killed or injured while women were more likely to suffer from sexual violence.

Children were primarily killed or abducted while at least eight girls were the victims of sexual violence it concluded.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat 1

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 2

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers 3

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her 4

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published Monday, December 20, 2021

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba 5

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Hussein orders partial lockdown amid COVID surge

Published 16 hours ago

Kiir donates 10M ssp to Amadi Internal Province during 100th anniversary celebration

Published 17 hours ago

Over 800 civilians killed or injured between July and Sept in S Sudan violence – UN report

Published 18 hours ago

Third batch of the J&J Covid vaccine arrives in Juba

Published 18 hours ago

S Sudanese activist, Achol Malong warned not to talk to media

Published 19 hours ago

Gov’t orders mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for university staff and students

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.