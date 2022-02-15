Overcrowded Torit Prison threatens disease outbreak, officials alert

The Director of Eastern Equatoria State Prisons Service has reported an intense increase in the number of inmates in Torit Prison which has congested the facility.

Built during the British colonial era, the facility was designed to accommodate only 150 inmates.

But Maj. Gen Bol Ador, reports that the state’s oldest prison in the area is currently accommodating over 250 prisoners.

He is now appealing to the government and partners to construct a new jail building in Torit to accommodate the increasing number of inmates.

“We are appealing to the state and national governments to help in constructing more prison wards”, Maj. Gen. Bol Ador told Eye Radio over the weekend.

Ado explains that the state of the prison is now posing threat to the health of the inmates.

“This brings about a high possibility of disease outbreak in the prison because there is high number of people in the prison; if one person is infected then the rest can easily contract the disease”, Gen. Ador said.

South Sudan is grappling with congestion in prisons across the country due to multiple reasons.

Trials of suspects often delay leading to detention of inmates for longer terms.

Recently a human rights advocate, blamed the legal backlog on inadequate number of judges and lack of transport to try suspects.

Prison administrations across the country often complains of overcrowding.

Most of the jail house were built during the colonial era in the 1950’s with the capacity to house only few inmates.

