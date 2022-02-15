15th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Justice | National News | News | States   |   Overcrowded Torit Prison threatens disease outbreak, officials alert

Overcrowded Torit Prison threatens disease outbreak, officials alert

Author: Lugala Mulai | Published: 12 hours ago

Major Gen. Bol Ador Eastern Equatoria State Director of Prisons Services speaks to Eye Radio on Friday 11th Feb. 2022. Photo: Lugala Mulai/Eye Radio

The Director of Eastern Equatoria State Prisons Service has reported an intense increase in the number of inmates in Torit Prison which has congested the facility.

Built during the British colonial era, the facility was designed to accommodate only 150 inmates.

But Maj. Gen Bol Ador, reports that the state’s oldest prison in the area is currently accommodating over 250 prisoners.

He is now appealing to the government and partners to construct a new jail building in Torit to accommodate the increasing number of inmates.

“We are appealing to the state and national governments to help in constructing more prison wards”, Maj. Gen. Bol Ador told Eye Radio over the weekend.

Ado explains that the state of the prison is now posing threat to the health of the inmates.

“This brings about a high possibility of disease outbreak in the prison because there is high number of people in the prison; if one person is infected then the rest can easily contract the disease”, Gen. Ador said.

South Sudan is grappling with congestion in prisons across the country due to multiple reasons.

Trials of suspects often delay leading to detention of inmates for longer terms.

Recently a human rights advocate, blamed the legal backlog on inadequate number of judges and lack of transport to try suspects.

Prison administrations across the country often complains of overcrowding.

Most of the jail house were built during the colonial era in the 1950’s with the capacity to house only few inmates.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Atoroba crowned Azande King 1

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists 2

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published Thursday, February 10, 2022

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area 3

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Published Sunday, February 13, 2022

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl 4

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

Published Monday, February 14, 2022

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle 5

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Published 13 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EU Ambassador doubts viability of 2023 elections

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan’s Daglo in Juba to assess progress in R-ARCSS

Published 7 hours ago

UNHCR reopens base to facilitate return of refugees in EES

Published 9 hours ago

MSF condemns killing of nurse, suspends work in Abyei

Published 10 hours ago

UNDP donates 14 trucks & 7 Land cruisers to the Ministry of Justice

Published 12 hours ago

Overcrowded Torit Prison threatens disease outbreak, officials alert

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.