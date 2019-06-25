25th June 2019
Overwhelming 77% pass 2018 Secondary Schools Exams

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

Students at Juba Day Secondary School in Juba, South Sudan. PHOTO: Benedicte Desrus

Juba Academy has emerged as the best school across the country in the just released South Sudan Secondary Schools Examination Certificate results.

It got a 100% pass rate, followed by St. Thomas Secondary School with – both in Jubek state.

In term of state performance, Eastern Lake state was rated the best with 96.9% pass rate, followed by Aweil East state with 96.6%.

Amadi state was rated last with only 13.3% pass rate.

Schools in Mawut and Latjor states did not seat for the exams.

The best student is Michael Dut Arok Mabior from Promise Land Secondary school with 96% in Jubek, followed by Poiu Deng Mayiik with 95.1% from Darling Wisdom School in Jubek.

Both excelled in arts subjects.

However, Biology was the best performed subject, were as physic was the worse performed subject.

Meanwhile, the best female student is Kuei Garang Dut with 93% from Promise Secondary School in Jubek, followed by Juan Charles Wani with 92.3% from Juba Diocese Model School in Jubek.

Both excelled in arts subjects.

Speaking on Tuesday, June, 25, during the announcement of secondary school results in Juba, the Minister of General Education, Deng Deng Hoc attributed the performance to the diligence of school teachers who have undergone rigorous trainings.

“We have been investing in training of teachers for a very long time. We have trained teachers especially science section teachers and mathematics with the support of JICA,” he said.

Deng Deng Hoc also said the clarity of the new curriculum is among the major factors that contributed to the excellent performance by the candidates.

According to the South Sudan National Examination Council, 23, 452 students were registered for the exams.

But 23, 111 candidates sat Secondary school examinations.

23% of the students failed the exams, while 77.1% passed.

