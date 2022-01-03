3rd January 2022
Parliament set to appoint specialized committees’ chairs and deputies

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 36 mins ago

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's Transitional National Legislative Assembly building - courtesy

The long-awaited appointment of chairpersons and deputies of the specialized committees at the national legislature is scheduled for today.

This is according to Yoane Bonju, the designated Chairperson of Information Committee at the R-TNLA.

The expected development comes seven months after President Kiir Reconstituted the two-tier legislature and two months after swearing-in of the law makers.

The TNLA was expanded from 400 to 550 members comprising representatives from the peace parties.

But since the reconstitution, chairpersons of the specialized committees have not been elected.

The delay has reportedly paralyzed the operations of the peace parliament as the institution has not been able to pass crucial bills including the national budget for fiscal year, 2021/2021.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview, Paul Yoane Bonu said the house will appoint specialized committees today.

“Today, it’s a good news to different constituencies in the Republic of South Sudan that their parliament will be having chairpersons and deputy chairpersons specialized committee appointed that marks the start of the oversight of the parliament,” Paul said.

“The expectations of our people that this parliament used to be a sleeping or rubber stamp parliament, believe with the appointments of the honorable chairpersons and deputy chairpersons, together we will be able to do the best that we could for the good of our people to enjoy the fruits of independence of their country.”

The incumbent parliament is comprised of 332 members from SPLM-IG, 128 from SPLM-IO under First Vice President Riek Machar and 50 FROM South Sudan Opposition Alliance, or SSOA.

The Other Political Parties, OPP, have 30 representatives and the Former Detainees with 10.

It’s not clear how the appointment of the chairpersons and the deputy will be done.

But each peace party will at least have some chairpersons and deputies based on agreed ratio among the parties.

The appointment will be presided by the speaker, Right Honorable Nunu Kumba.

3rd January 2022

