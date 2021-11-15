Parliament summons ministers over gov’t respond to flood victims

15th November 2021
Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 36 seconds ago

Hon. Paul Yoane Bonju, designated chairperson of the Information Committee at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) of South Sudan - courtesy

Lawmakers have summoned six national ministers over the continuous suffering of people living in the flood-affected areas across the country.

They include, the minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, the minister of environment and forestry, the minister of finance and planning, the minister of interior, the minister of health, the minister of petroleum and the chairperson of relief and rehabilitation commission.

This is according to Hon. Paul Yoane, the designated chairperson of the information committee at the national parliament.

Last month, UN-OCHA announced that over 630,000 people had been affected by the flash floods in 27 counties across South Sudan.

Jonglei and Unity were the most affected states – accounting for 58 percent of people affected by the flash floods.

Upper Nile, Western, and Northern Bahr el Ghazal came second as states badly affected by floodwater.

Over two-thirds of the flood-affected counties faced high levels of food insecurity.

Last month, the Council of Ministers approved $10 million as a humanitarian response to people affected by floods across the country.

But up to date, the vulnerable populations in the hardest-hit areas say nothing has been done to rescue their situation.

Many people have also died.

“We had two important motions presented by two of our colleagues regarding the floods in Malakal County and also in Upper Nile State,” Yoane said.

“Seven of our states are actually experiencing these floods, and after the presentation of those two motions, the house requested to summon the following ministers.

“The houses at the moment are awaiting their presence so that they can be able to actually update the house about what their ministries are doing to rescue our people who are suffering from floods.”

