Parliament to reopen next Monday

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly is expected to re-open next week Monday.

The Members of parliament have been on recess since January.

They were tasked with disseminating the September Revitalized Peace Agreement to their respective constituencies.

However, some of the lawmakers who received more than one million pounds each – did not go to their areas.

Paul Yoane is the Chairperson for Information Committee at the TNNLA.

He called on MPs to turn up on Monday for the official reopening of parliament and the council of states.

“That day is going to be a very important day, very historic day because his Excellency the President of the Republic of South Sudan is going to deliver a very important policy statement to the South Sudanese” said Yoane.

He called on Mps who are still in other states to ensure that they are present prior to the opening date in order to register their names.