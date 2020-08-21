Parties agree on allocation of positions in the state governments

The Parties to revitalized peace agreement have finally agreed on the structures for power-sharing in the states, the Minister of Information has confirmed.

Michael Makuei revealed this after the meeting of the high-level committee on the formation of the state governments on Thursday, 20 August.

He declared that the parties agreed on the allocations for ministerial positions, advisors, and commissions.

The committee, however, is yet to agree on the allocation of positions for County Commissioners.

“We are agreed..we are today left only with the allocations of the positions of counties commissioners, so that we finished with the executive,” he affirmed.



Michael Makuei said they will soon present their recommendations to the Presidency “so that states government are established.”

Last week, the parties agreed on the responsibility sharing ratio at state and local government levels.

According to the peace deal, the former government shall have 55 percent at the state and local government levels, SPLM-IO shall have 27 percent representation.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA shall have 10 percent while the Other Political Parties or OPP shall have 8 percent.

The previous agreement reached by the parties also stated that there shall be 10 deputy governors.

President Salva Kiir’s group shall nominate 3, Dr. Riek Machar’s party shall nominate 3, while SSOA shall nominate one, and OPP shall nominate 3 deputy governors.

There shall be five Advisors for each state.

They also agreed to appoint 17 ministers for each of the states.

President Kiir’s party shall nominate nine, Machar with five nominees, two from SSOA and one from the OPP.

There are currently 9 appointed state governors, and 3 Chief Administrators, with no state cabinets and other local government officials.