21st August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | States   |   Parties agree on allocation of positions in the state governments

Parties agree on allocation of positions in the state governments

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 mins ago

File: Minister of Information, Michael Makuei addresses media in Juba. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The Parties to revitalized peace agreement have finally agreed on the structures for power-sharing in the states, the Minister of Information has confirmed.

Michael Makuei revealed this after the meeting of the high-level committee on the formation of the state governments on Thursday, 20 August.

He declared that the parties agreed on the allocations for ministerial positions, advisors, and commissions.

The committee, however, is yet to agree on the allocation of positions for County Commissioners.

“We are agreed..we are today left only with the allocations of the positions of counties commissioners, so that we finished with the executive,” he affirmed.

Michael Makuei said they will soon present their recommendations to the Presidency “so that states government are established.”

Last week, the parties agreed on the responsibility sharing ratio at state and local government levels.

According to the peace deal, the former government shall have 55 percent at the state and local government levels, SPLM-IO shall have 27 percent representation.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA shall have 10 percent while the Other Political Parties or OPP shall have 8 percent.

The previous agreement reached by the parties also stated that there shall be 10 deputy governors.

President Salva Kiir’s group shall nominate 3, Dr. Riek Machar’s party shall nominate 3, while SSOA shall nominate one, and OPP shall nominate 3 deputy governors.

There shall be five Advisors for each state.

They also agreed to appoint 17 ministers for each of the states.

President Kiir’s party shall nominate nine, Machar with five nominees, two from SSOA and one from the OPP.

There are currently 9 appointed state governors, and 3 Chief Administrators, with no state cabinets and other local government officials.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards 1

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published 23 hours ago

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway 2

Two people killed in an attack on Bonga bus along Juba-Nimule highway

Published Friday, August 14, 2020

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver 3

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Published Monday, August 17, 2020

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS 4

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS

Published Saturday, August 15, 2020

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards 5

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Parties agree on allocation of positions in the state governments

Published 2 mins ago

Five gold-miners killed in Kapoeta South

Published 25 mins ago

Central bank runs out of hard currency -Official

Published 1 hour ago

EAC Ministers adopt FY2020/2021 budget estimates

Published 1 hour ago

USAID gets new Mission Director for South Sudan

Published 6 hours ago

NAS claims responsibility for Lobonok attack

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.