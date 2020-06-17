17th June 2020
Parties agree on state allocations

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 6 hours ago

The Minister for Presidential Affairs - Nhial Deng Nhial addressing the press in the office of the president - Credit: Priscah Akol | Eye Radio | June 17, 2020

The SPLM and and the opposition groups have agreed on the allocations of states, the Minister of Presidential Affairs has announced.

According to the deal arrived at on Wednesday afternoon, the SPLM will appoint governors for six states, namely: Warrap, Lakes, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria, Central Equatoria, and Unity.

SPLA-IO has taken Western Equatoria, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Upper Nile. And SSOA will appoint the governor for Jonglei.

The deal comes after months of disagreement, which the diplomatic community and civil society said had led to escalation of inter-communal conflicts in some states due to absence of governors.

” Matters pertaining to the composition of the executive and the legislative branches of the [state] governments shall be discussed and agreed to at the later date,” Nhial Deng Nhial told the media.

There have been deadly ethnic and inter-clan clashes in Jonglei, Warrap, Lakes and Unity states.

The latest cycle of ethnic violence is reportedly ongoing in Pibor, where authorities reported five people killed on Tuesday.

Last week, Troika has expressed concern over “increased levels of violence across South Sudan” which comes as a result of “vacuum created by” absence of state governments.

“With this development , the first Impetuous have been to…the process for the implementation of the peace agreement. Other issues will be discussed later,” Nhial added.

With the compromise now, the peace parties are expected to nominate their representatives that President Salva Kiir will then appoint.

17th June 2020

