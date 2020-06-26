Parties reminded to appoint 3 female governors

A prominent women’s rights advocate has urged parties to the revitalized peace agreement to appoint at least three female governors as part of the 35 percent affirmative action.

Last week, the principals of the peace accord, President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar agreed to allocate the states to each party to the revitalized peace agreement.

They offered six states to the incumbent government and three states to the SPLM-IO.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance was awarded Jonglei State as its share.

According to the peace deal, women shall be given 35% at all levels of government during the transitional period.

“I call upon the government and the signatories to adhere to the agreement to bring women on board in the leadership of governors at the state level because the women themselves will be instruments for the peace process,” Justice Ajonye Perpetua told Eye Radio on Thursday.

She argued that women are peacemakers who should hold leadership positions at the state level.

“This time women must take the lead of leadership especially governors of the state because the nature of women, they are peacemakers and if you follow historically in the country here, we did not participate in tribal clashes in killing the innocent people or raiding cattle.”

Total Page Visits: 148 - Today Page Visits: 148