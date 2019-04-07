Party leaders set for spiritual retreat in Vatican city

The South Sudan Council of Churches has confirmed that party leaders to the revitalized agreement will this week travel to Rome, Italy for a retreat on peace.The two-day event due on Tuesday comes after the recent visit by President Salva Kiir to the Vatican City, Italy, where he met with Pop Francis in Rome.

All the party leaders to the R-ARCSS except SSOA still grappling with internal disputes, will participate in the spiritual exercise.

They will be accompanied by South Sudan church leaders.

“We will be accompanying the presidency in this journey of re-sing the anthem of South Sudan,” James Oyet, the secretary general of the South Sudan Council of Churches said.

Those leaders expected to go are President Salva kiir, Dr Riek Machar, Vice President Dr James Wani Igga, First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Eminent personality Rebecca Nyandeng, among others.

During the anticipated retreat, the leaders will recite and contemplate on the key themes of the country’s national anthem.

“We will be working through this anthem…reflecting the hands of peace, the grace of peace, the heart of peace and also the challenges of peace, the tears of peace, the quarrel of peace, “Reverent Oyet said.

While they do that, Father Oyet said the Holy Father, Pop Francis and Archbishop of Archbishop of the Canterbury Justin Welby will hold them by their hands.

The Catholic Archbishop of Uganda, John Baptist Odama, will also join in the exercise.