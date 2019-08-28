28th August 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News   |   Pay soldiers, stabilize the country

Pay soldiers, stabilize the country

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 3 mins ago

SSPDF soldiers ride on a boat on the Nile river on their way to Aleleo, Fashoda State, on October 16, 2016 | Credit | FP/ Charles Atiki Lomodong

Offer soldiers basic services in an attempt to reduce criminal activities in the country, a church leader has appealed to the government.

Since the outbreak of conflict in December 2013, soldiers have been accused of looting and disobeying lawful orders.

Many Juba residents often report incidents of armed robbery carried out by men in uniform.

They say some robbers demand money and electronics; while others take away food items such as flour, oil and beans.

President Salva Kiir and Defense Minister Kuol Manyang also confirmed this by publicly saying that these are members of the National Security, police service and SSPDF.

Experts blame this on poor pay, continuous late payment of salaries and poor living conditions.

Daniel Deng Bul, retired Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, says for South Sudan to be a stable country, the government must offer basic services to the army and other organized forces.

“They are not receiving salaries. They are not been giving basic services properly. That is why sometimes you find that some of them they go off point,” he stressed.

“So if we want to this country to be safe, let us take care of the army; let us take care of the police.

“Giving them food, give them salaries, give them basic services like health and all these and their children are in the schools.

“If you do that for that for the army, you will have a very decent army.”

Archbishop Deng was speaking to Eye Radio during a security review forum organized by CEPO in partnership with Strategic Defense and Security Review Board.

The strategic Defense and security review Board is one of the agreement mechanism mandated to develop strategic security assessment and legal framework, policy document, revised defense policy document and come up with future security models that will determine the size of the organized forces.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Parliament approves 1.1 billion for a Presidential Jet and S.Sudan Airways 1

Parliament approves 1.1 billion for a Presidential Jet and S.Sudan Airways

Published Friday, August 23, 2019

Finance minister fires NRA boss 2

Finance minister fires NRA boss

Published Saturday, August 24, 2019

Insight Security firm bosses briefly detained in Juba 3

Insight Security firm bosses briefly detained in Juba

Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Equatoria regional conference slams Cabinet Minister for walking out over protocol 4

Equatoria regional conference slams Cabinet Minister for walking out over protocol

Published Monday, August 26, 2019

Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism 5

Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism

Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Pay soldiers, stabilize the country

Published 3 mins ago

Gov’t reportedly expels foreign nationals at Insight Security firm

Published 15 hours ago

Why newly tarmacked Yei road is a curse to children of Juba

Published 15 hours ago

Flood victims in need of aid in Bieh

Published 17 hours ago

Kiir eulogizes late war veteran, governor Anthony Bol Madut

Published 24 hours ago

Kiir’s office acknowledges dismissal of NRA boss amid criticism

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th August 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.