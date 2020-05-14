Peace monitor asks IGAD to break states deadlock

South Sudan’s peace monitor has called on the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to intervene and address the deadlock over the allocation of states.

On May 7, President Salva Kiir’s Office announced that the peace parties had agreed and allocated six states to the incumbent government, 3 to the SPLM-IO, one to SSOA, and none to the OPP.

However, the SPLM-IO Leader, Dr. Riek Machar, immediately wrote to the peace monitoring body – protesting the decision, saying the meeting did not resolve the matter and that IGAD should intervene.

In a letter dated May 9 addressed to the chairperson of IGAD and the Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, the interim chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission urged the regional body to step in and address the state allocation deadlock.

Amb. Augostino Njoroge revealed that since the Presidency’s decision, he has received several complaints from the SPLM-IO and other parties rejecting President Kiir’s decision, and calling on IGAD to urgently address the deadlock.

“I hereby, pursuant to Article 7.11 of the R-ARCSS, refer this matter to the IGAD Heads of State and Government, as guarantors to the R-ARCSS to be seized of the matter and to take all necessary measures to overcome this deadlock on the allocation of the Ten (10) States among the Parties,” Njoroge said.

He suggests that based on Article 1.16.4 of the revitalized peace agreement, the IGAD resolution should include which party takes which states to ensure continued and smooth implementation of the peace deal.