24th January 2020
Peace monitor decries inadequate supplies to training centres

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers stand in a parade near Juba, South Sudan | Credit | Eye Radio

The peace monitoring body has raised an alarm over slow distribution of in-kind materials to the training centers for government and opposition forces.

On Wednesday, two SPLA-IO soldiers reportedly succumbed to pneumonia at a training center in Owiny Kibul in Torit State.

Amb. Augustino Njoroge, interim chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, says the lack of supplies at the training centers is slowing down processes of training and unifying the forces.

“I remain concerned with very slow distribution of these donations from Juba to the designated cantonment sites and training centers,” Amb. Njoroge stressed.

He appealed to the National Pre-Transitional Committee to transport food and supplies that it received recently to the training centers.

“I urge the NPTC to ensure the immediate distribution of all the in-kind donations to the designated sites,” the Kenyan retired general said.

He also called upon the Joint Defense Board to remedy the situation as soon as possible, saying “I also expect that the implementation will be fast-tracked in the remaining 30 days.”

