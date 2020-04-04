5th April 2020
Peace monitor pushes for parties to allocate states

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 7 hours ago

Augustino Njoroge, the interim chairperson of RJMEC. File photo

The interim chairperson of the peace monitoring body is meeting principals of the peace parties in a bid to persuade them to agree on the allocation of states to aid the full formation of the unity government. 

In February, the peace parties started the process of forming a coalition government in line with the September 2018 peace deal.

They formed the Presidency and later the cabinet.

But the Presidency-consisting of representatives of government and opposition parties is yet to agree on state governments.

The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that 55 percent of governors in the states will be for the government and 27 percent for the SPLM-IO while the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) will have 10 percent and the remaining 8 percent for the Other Political Parties.

The government is reportedly insisting to take six states leaving two for the SPLM-IO, one for SSOA, and another one for the OPP.

However, several meetings between the peace parties have not led to a consensus as opposition parties are reportedly contesting the government’s decision.

According to Augustino Njoroge, the Interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, the disagreement is delaying the formation of state governments.

“There has been a delay in forming the state governments and the main issue is the agreement on the number of sharing the 10 states,” Augustino Njoroge said on Friday after meeting President Salva Kiir.

Ambassador Njoroge said he will also meet the leader of the SPLM-IO and First Vice President Dr. Riek Mchar on the same matter.

Meanwhile, the minister of information Michael Makuei said state governors will be appointed once the parties agreed on the allocation of states.

“On the issue on the number of states, he [President Kiir] clearly explained that it was because of the disagreement over the allocations of the states and the governors will be appointed as soon as the issues are agreed,” Makuei said.

