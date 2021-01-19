Peace parties reach deal on administrative areas

Parties to the revitalized peace agreement have agreed on responsibility-sharing in the three administrative areas.

They allocated advisors, administrators of institutions and in the counties among themselves in Pibor, Abyei and Ruweng Administrative areas.

According to the agreement seen by Eye Radio, they agreed that advisor for security, peace and reconciliation in greater Pibor Administrative Area shall go to SPLM-IO, and advisor for economy, and service affairs to the SPLM.

Administrators for finance and planning in Pibor will go to SPLM-IO, information and communication for the incumbent government, culture youth and sports for the incumbent government and South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA will take the position of administrator for education and gender.

For advisors in Ruweng Administrative Area, the incumbent government will take security, peace and reconciliation and the SPLM-IO will take economy and security affairs.

Administrator for finance and planning in Ruweng Administrative Area will go to the incumbent government, information and communication for SPLM-IO, culture, youth and sports for the incumbent government, health and humanitarian affairs for SSOA, and education and gender for the former incumbent government.

The parties also agreed on the distribution of counties of Abyei Special Administrative Area.

Alal, Ameth-aguok and Mijak counties will go to the incumbent government while the SPLM-IO will take Rum-ameer County.

The deal was signed by Paul Mayom Akech on behalf of the incumbent government and Peter Marcello Nasir for the SPLM-IO.

According to the revitalized peace deal, the government shall have 55 percent at the state and local government levels, and SPLM-IO with 27 percent representation.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance or SSOA shall have 10 percent while the Other Political Parties or OPP shall have 8 percent.

It is not clear why the 8 percent of OPP was not considered.

