Peace parties urged to shun defections

An official representing SSOA at CTSAMM-VM has urged the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to discourage defections among army officers.

“We urge the leadership that this season of migration or changing allegiance from one party to another, this practice should be discourage completely especially in the security side,” said David Nyang.

In September, Gen. Moses Lokujo, who was a senior military commander in the SPLA-IO, switched sides by pledging alliance to the SSPDF under President Salva Kiir.

According to the SPLA-IO, the general was escaping punishment for an alleged killing of three SPLA-IO officers in May 2020.

But then, it accused Gen. Lokujo of launching an attack on a training center for unified forces.

Lokujo gave an ultimatum to the SPLA-IO forces to vacate the area, that greater Yei did not want SPLA-IO forces there.

The fighting reportedly took place in Andijo and Kirwa in Kajo-Keji County.

The SSPDF, however, defended Gen. Lokujo, accusing the SPLA-IO of launching the attack on soldiers loyal to him.

“We currently have one army. Already the soldiers in the training centers have already been unified,” he added.

