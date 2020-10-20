20th October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Peace parties urged to shun defections

Peace parties urged to shun defections

Author: Christina Nyalel | Published: 1 min ago

An official representing SSOA at CTSAMM-VM has urged the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to discourage defections among army officers.

“We urge the leadership that this season of migration or changing allegiance from one party to another, this practice should be discourage completely especially in the security side,” said David Nyang.

In September, Gen. Moses Lokujo, who was a senior military commander in the SPLA-IO, switched sides by pledging alliance to the SSPDF under President Salva Kiir.

According to the SPLA-IO, the general was escaping punishment for an alleged killing of three SPLA-IO officers in May 2020.

But then, it accused Gen. Lokujo of launching an attack on a training center for unified forces.

Lokujo gave an ultimatum to the SPLA-IO forces to vacate the area, that greater Yei did not want SPLA-IO forces there.

The fighting reportedly took place in Andijo and Kirwa in Kajo-Keji County.

The SSPDF, however, defended Gen. Lokujo, accusing the SPLA-IO of launching the attack on soldiers loyal to him.

“We currently have one army. Already the soldiers in the training centers have already been unified,” he added.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP 1

Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Gov’t to inject hard currency into dying economy 2

Gov’t to inject hard currency into dying economy

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020

Makuei denies govt, opposition used starvation as warfare method 3

Makuei denies govt, opposition used starvation as warfare method

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020

South Sudan peace talks in Rome end in stalemate 4

South Sudan peace talks in Rome end in stalemate

Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba 5

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace parties urged to shun defections

Published 1 min ago

Update: Journalist Bullen Bala released

Published 15 hours ago

AMDISS calls for ‘unconditional’ release of detained journalist

Published Monday, October 19, 2020

Zimbabwe-based students camp again at embassy

Published Sunday, October 18, 2020

ICC prosecutor in Sudan over al-Bashir case

Published Sunday, October 18, 2020

Doctors want Covid-19 preventive measures reinforced

Published Sunday, October 18, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.