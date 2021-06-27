Peace soldiers threaten to desert training camps over ‘lack of food’

Some forces at Rombur training center in Juba County have threatened to desert their camp due to what they call “poor living conditions.”

The forces say they have been without food and medical supplies for about a month now. They have also cited the delay in their graduation as one of the reasons they will leave the training center.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio say the Joint Defense Board has failed to fulfill its promise as stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement.

“If there is no food, let them tell us what is delaying our food,” said one soldier whose name we have concealed for his safety.

“Since JDB sent a team to Rombur they came and told us you stay in the training center and they will send us you everything-food, drug, and uniform. Since then up to now, they did not come. We don’t know what happened, and what delayed our food and drugs,” he added.

Another disgruntled soldier who said he has spent more than two years at the training camp revealed they they had run out of food a fortnight ago.

“The message that we would like to extend to the JDB is that we have spent 14 days without food which is why we are telling you to extend this message to the JDB that our situation is worse.”

“They have sent food consignment to Rejaf and Gorom why is it that they have not brought our ratio. We want you to ask those responsible, these forces are waiting for the graduation but where is their food?” he questioned.



In April this year, the soldiers raised similar concerns and demanded that they be returned to their original assembling points since the government has failed to graduate them.

Before being screened and sent for training, most of the soldiers were cantoned in different areas across the country.

The soldiers, mainly from the opposition were assembled in Greater Equatoria, Upper Nile, and Bahr el Ghazal regions.

Some of the soldiers in Rombur training centre were assembled in Central Equatoria.

They joined selected government forces to be trained and graduated as part of the unified forces.

But it is now nearly 3 years, and the forces have not been graduated.

One of them said it was better to leave the camp than stay in the squalid condition.

“If there is nothing, it is better we desert the camp because no one can survive here. It is not wise that they keep deceiving us every day,” he said.

Chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening, and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the peace deal.

According to the peace deal, unifying the forces will provide security guarantees for the transitional government of national unity, unlike in 2016 when the forces were divided.

About two weeks ago, President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar instructed respective government agencies to speed up the graduation of soldiers under a unified command.

The Joint Defense Board is yet to publicly set a date for graduation of the forces.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter