Peace soldiers to leave training center over failure to graduate them

Some soldiers at the Rambur training center say they would like to return to their original assembling points since the government has failed to graduate them.

Before being screened and sent for training, most of the soldiers were cantoned in different areas across the country.

The soldiers, mainly from the opposition, were assembled in various parts of the country.

Some of the soldiers at the center joined selected government forces to be trained and graduated as part of the unified forces.

But it has been nearly 3 years now, and the forces have not been graduated.

Some of them told Eye Radio on Thursday that 323 of them arrived at the training camp in 2019, but only 250 soldiers have remained.

One officer said 11 soldiers died and 62 others abandoned the training site.

They said the government should allow them to reunite with their colleagues who are not at the training sites, since the graduation is not forthcoming.

“Since there’s no graduation, we have decided to go back to our cantonment sites,” said the officer who requested anonymity.

Chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening, and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the peace deal.

According to the peace deal, unifying the forces will provide security guarantees for the transitional government of national unity, unlike in 2016 when the forces were divided.

However, this morning the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei said the forces cannot be graduated without guns for the unified forces.

