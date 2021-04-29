29th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Peace soldiers to leave training center over failure to graduate them

Peace soldiers to leave training center over failure to graduate them

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Trainees during the visit of AU delegation on Friday, March 26, 2021 | Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

Some soldiers at the Rambur training center say they would like to return to their original assembling points since the government has failed to graduate them.

Before being screened and sent for training, most of the soldiers were cantoned in different areas across the country.

The soldiers, mainly from the opposition, were assembled in various parts of the country.

Some of the soldiers at the center joined selected government forces to be trained and graduated as part of the unified forces.

But it has been nearly 3 years now, and the forces have not been graduated.

Some of them told Eye Radio on Thursday that 323 of them arrived at the training camp in 2019, but only 250 soldiers have remained.

One officer said 11 soldiers died and 62 others abandoned the training site.

They said the government should allow them to reunite with their colleagues who are not at the training sites, since the graduation is not forthcoming.

“Since there’s no graduation, we have decided to go back to our cantonment sites,” said the officer who requested anonymity.

Chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement requires the cantonment, screening, and training of 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces to safeguard the peace deal.

According to the peace deal, unifying the forces will provide security guarantees for the transitional government of national unity, unlike in 2016 when the forces were divided.

However, this morning the government spokesperson, Michael Makuei said the forces cannot be graduated without guns for the unified forces.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 1

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala 2

Gen. Abraham Wani dies in Kampala

Published Friday, April 23, 2021

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 3

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares 4

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares

Published Saturday, April 24, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 5

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace soldiers to leave training center over failure to graduate them

Published 1 min ago

Lobong condemns attack on aid workers

Published 23 mins ago

U.S demands arrest of those who attacked aid workers in JamJang

Published 15 hours ago

Kenya took in millions of dollars for hosting refugees even as it demanded closure of camps

Published 18 hours ago

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

IGP travels to Rumbek to help probe bishop-elect’s attack

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.