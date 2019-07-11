11th July 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured | News | Politics   |   People want development speeches, not ‘SPLM eeh ooh’ – Church

People want development speeches, not ‘SPLM eeh ooh’ – Church

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

ECSS Archbishop of Northern Bahr el Ghazal Internal Province, Moses Deng Bol | Credit | Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

A religious leader has condemned the government for forcing people to close down their private businesses in Juba on public holidays.

During every public holiday, armed security personnel in full uniforms – mainly that of police, SSPDF and National Security – compel traders to shut down their shops.

Others force Juba residents to line up by the airport road to welcome President Salva Kiir upon return from foreign trips, notably during the peace negotiations.

Even during this year’s Independence Day, supermarkets such as Lily’s along airport road remain close over the matter.

“People want to hear what you have been doing about education, about healthcare, about war, about clean water for everybody, about economy,” said Moses Deng Bol, ECSS Archbishop of Northern Bahr el Ghazal Internal Province.

“But when people go to the ground, they hear about SPLM, SPLM eehh oohh, SPLM wooo oohh. That is all that people are hearing.

“So if it’s just to go and call SPLM and you have nothing to tell us – there are no plans for development in coming years – then that is why people are discouraged.”

Archbishop Deng appealed to the leaders to deliver services if they would want to see citizens turn up for national events.

“It means that the hope that they had when they went for referendum is no longer there,“ he continued.

“So, it should be an alarm to the government to make sure that they are delivering services to the people so that people will willingly turn up for celebration.”

Moses Deng, who was speaking during Okay Africa Foundation-facilitated public discourse on revitalized peace agreement in Juba on Thursday, also said:

“If people love you, you will not need to force them to close shops but they will come alone.”

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir apologizes for salary delays 1

Kiir apologizes for salary delays

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019

General Gony was an ‘exemplary & distinguished’ officer – FVP 2

General Gony was an ‘exemplary & distinguished’ officer – FVP

Published Saturday, July 6, 2019

No 9 July celebrations – Makuei 3

No 9 July celebrations – Makuei

Published Monday, July 8, 2019

Why MPs are threatening Salvatore with impeachment 4

Why MPs are threatening Salvatore with impeachment

Published Monday, July 8, 2019

Priesident Kiir pardons 15 prisoners without Biar & Kerubino 5

Priesident Kiir pardons 15 prisoners without Biar & Kerubino

Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

People want development speeches, not ‘SPLM eeh ooh’ – Church

Published 1 min ago

NRA collects 7b SSP, $36m from Jan-Jun

Published 11 mins ago

Choose sacrifice over salary, soldiers told

Published 2 hours ago

S.Sudan Red Cross President gets another 4-year term

Published 5 hours ago

Opposition leader criticizes gov’t for ‘misplaced’ priority

Published 6 hours ago

Leadership wrangles shows S.Sudanese ‘love’ power -Activist

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th July 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.