Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified Human Resources Policy

The Ministry of Petroleum and oil companies have reached a deal to implement the unified human resources policy manual for personnel working in the oil sector.



Over the past year, nationals working in the oil sector have battled with oil operating companies over the improvement of their welfare and implementation of a new human resource policy.

Last year, the Petroleum Minister ordered all the oil operating companies to implement the new policy and the local content regulation of 2019.

This is after the Council of Ministers directed the Ministry and oil companies to implement with immediate effect the unified human resources policy manual for oil sector employees.

The implementation was to take effect from December 21, 2020, when the policy was first decided.

The implementation of the policy didn’t take effect immediately over unclear reasons.

Yesterday the ministry of Petroleum and the oil companies inked a deal to implement the new Human Resource Policy.

Speaking after the signing of the document, Minister Puot Kang appeals to the oil sector employees to cooperate with their foreign colleagues to boost oil production.

“We are calling on our people, particularly those of you who are working in the oil sector, that this is a new beginning and we need to move together as one family of the oil sector,” Minister Kang said.

“The implementation of the unified Human Resource Policy Manual has divided us since December 2020 but today we have agreed that it must be implemented starting from January 1, 2021.

“I believe there is no loser here, we are all gaining and since we are all gaining, we must make sure now work toward making sure we increase production.

“One of the partners mentioned earlier that prices are going higher and higher and as a country we have the opportunity to work together to make sure we increase production so that it benefits the people of South Sudan and the partners themselves.”

Kang called on nationals working in the oil sector to normalize their relationship with their foreign colleagues and start a new beginning.

“My reason for sitting here today is to talk to those of you who are in the offices in the three Joint Operating Companies and those of you who are in the field that do not look at your foreign colleagues as an enemy but as your friends,” Kang said.

“You need to go back and normalize your relationship, go back to working together and think as brothers particularly for those of you who are in the field and those who are in the offices, you are brothers and sisters. Let’s open a new page and a new chapter.”

The Human Resource Policy calls for the reduction of expenditure on the cost of air tickets, accommodation, visas, and group life insurance for expatriates and secondees.

It further orders the harmonization of salary structure applicable to both national and international staff.

It also stated that the unification of salary structure among the Joint Operating Companies shall be reviewed and communicated to them.

The Joint Operating Companies include DPOC, GPOC & SPOC.

