18th October 2021
Pibor leadership begs aid groups to return to the area

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 12 hours ago

Aid teams wade through flood water to transport food and feminine hygiene kits to distribution points for displaced communities in Pibor, South Sudan | Credit | De La Guardia/UNICEF

Authorities in Pibor Administrative Area have appealed to humanitarian agencies who pulled out recently to resume operations there.

Early this month, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs evacuated over 70 humanitarian workers from Pibor following attack threats from the area youth.

On 4 October, a letter reportedly from a youth group in Pibor was issued, demanding that at least 30 humanitarian personnel leave the area within 72 hours.

The youth group had accused humanitarian personnel from other parts of the country of occupying positions that they said belonged to the local community.

The local youth also demanded for 80% employment in local and international organizations.

In a two-page document dated 15th October addressed to all humanitarian organizations operating in Greater Pibor, Chief Administrator Lokoli Ame Bullen assured the agencies of full protection.

“The Greater Pibor Administrative Area government would like to assure you of the security stability in the area after negotiation with the youth,” reads the statement in parts.

“We will provide you with security and safety as we handle the concerns raised by youth.” End quote.

This latest incident of youth interference reportedly impacted the response operations to more than 100,000 of the most vulnerable people in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Since the start of the year, humanitarians have been threatened and attacked by youth in Renk in Upper Nile and Torit in Eastern Equatoria among other areas.

These attacks led to the suspension of humanitarian activities and the relocation of workers.

