Plane crash lands at JIA

Ethiopian plane crash landed at Juba International Airport on Tuesday evening.
The plane “slipped off the runway” as it was taking off, according to the director of the airport.
“Everyone is safe,” Kur Kuol told Eye Radio. The incident took place at around 6:30PM.
More details to follow…
